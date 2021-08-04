Delta council chair: Asaba monarch has no right to take over markets

The Chairman of Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State, Kelvin Ezenyili, has said the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien, lacked the right to take over markets and other economic assets through which the council generate internal revenue.

Ezenyili, who spoke for the first since last weekend when the monarch severed economic and social ties with the council over the withholding of his 5% stipends, wondered under what law would the monarch and the community take over the economic assets.

Obi Edozien had announced the immediate repossession of the popular Ogbeogonogo Modern Market, the Oshimili Arcade and other sources of revenue to the council, adding that Asaba indigenes shall henceforth take over the duties assigned to the council.

According to Ezenyili, who spoke with our correspondent in Asaba, ‘they don’t have the right to take over the market, with what law? It is not even possible for the Federal Government to do because they have to pass through a lot of processes.

‘However, we are still consulting, and we have not held meetings as a council over the issue. They met before they took the resolution, we will also meet and come up with our decisions.

‘Like you know, the issue of non-remittance of the 5% predates my administration because I came on board in March, this year.’

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has promised to intervene with a view to resolving the impasse between the royal father and the council.

Okowa who spoke at the 97th birthday and 30th coronation anniversary of the Asaba king said “no matter the issues at the moment, we are going to find a peaceful way of resolving the issues between the Asaba community and the local government council.

‘It will not be in the best interest of the council neither will it be in the best interest of the community that both will be at loggerheads.

‘So, I am going to step into it and it is my prayer and hope that we will quickly settle all the issues. I plead with you His Royal Majesty to give us a little time to resolve the issues.’