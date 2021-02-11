



The Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshall Umukoro, has announced that mobile courts for non-compliance with COVID-19 protocols would commence sitting across the state on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Umukoro announced this in Asaba at the reopening of the rebuilt High Court Complex which was burnt down during the #EndSARS protests of 2020.

He called on the public to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols to avoid prosecution.

“As from tomorrow, (Wednesday), the mobile court on COVID-19 will start sitting. So, the media should spread the news and let the people know that anybody not wearing face masks from tomorrow will be prosecuted,” he stated.

The chief judge urged youths in the state to live within the ambits of the law, adding that most youths who fall short of the law are products of broken homes.





“We pray that our youths should be able to live within the limit of the law and morality.

“Most of the youths who engage in crimes are all products of broken homes. I go for prison visits and mostly all the inmates there are products of broken homes,” he said.

Umukoro also announced that the local government elections tribunals to receive petitions that would arise from the local council elections scheduled for March 6, 2021 would be inaugurated on February 17.

“The law says that, latest two weeks before the election, the Election Petitions Tribunals ought to have been in place.

“So on the 17th of February, we will inaugurate the tribunals to receive petitions from the three senatorial districts in the state,” he stated.