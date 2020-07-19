Delta State government has announced the death of two COVID-19 patients.
The State government on its official Twitter also announced the discharge of nine patients.
The State also recorded eight new cases of the infection on Saturday.
The tweet reads: Delta State COVID-19 Update: 8 new confirmed cases, 9 patients discharged and 2 new recorded deaths.
Delta State has a total of 1423 confirmed cases of the virus.
