Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has confirmed the index case of Covid -19 in the state, saying it is not a death sentence.

Delta State government has announced the death of two COVID-19 patients.

The State government on its official Twitter also announced the discharge of nine patients.

The State also recorded eight new cases of the infection on Saturday.


The tweet reads: Delta State COVID-19 Update: 8 new confirmed cases, 9 patients discharged and 2 new recorded deaths.

Delta State has a total of 1423 confirmed cases of the virus.

