



Isoko community in Delta has called on the Federal Government to allow its indigenes the right of first refusal in the bidding process for the 57 marginal oil fields in the state.

Chief Iduh Amadhe, the President-General of Isoko Development Union (IDU) made the call in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Amadhe said Isoko nation frowned at the marginalisation of its sons and daughters in bidding for the 57 marginal oil fields in Delta.

He said that Isoko community was in total agreement with its brothers, the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo that those from oil producing communities should be considered first in the bidding process.

“We should be given `right of first refusal’ in the bidding process; we call on Federal Government to discontinue any action to the contrary.’’

Amadhe said that many of the indigenes, who had the expertise, experience and resources should be allowed to play key roles in the oil industry.





He however said that for too long outsiders, who were not necessarily better qualified were brought in to buy over “our God-given oil assets to our own detriment”.

“This should no longer be allowed; such injustice must be addressed by the Federal Government,’’ he said.

Amadhe called on the Federal Government to make unambiguous statement about the demands of Delta people for fairness and justice.

“We cannot continue to allow our people to wallow in poverty all because we are denied our birthright to benefit from our God-given goldmine.

“Isoko was the second place where crude oil was produced in commercial quantity in this country, that was at Uzere in 1958 soon after the first one at Oloibiri in Bayelsa,” he said.

He said that currently, Isoko crude oil contributes 19 per cent to the total output of the production quota of Delta.

According to him, Isoko ethnic nation has eight oil fields – Uzere East and West, Oroni, Ogini, Oleh/Olomoro, Owhe, Agip Field at Irri, which extends from Isoko community of Osekwenike to Bayelsa.