Aladja and Isaba communities in Udu and Warri South Local Government Areas of Delta State have signed peace pact to end 43 months old feud.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as part of the peace deal, promised to tar the road linking both communities among other dividends of good governance. He also enjoined the youths to always give peace a chance as conflict was an anathema to development.

Edwin Uzor, Special Adviser to Governor Okowa on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, while visiting both communities, stressed that the state governor had invested so much to build a stronger Delta despite the complexities in the state.

He revealed that the state government, through his office, had successfully addressed over 85 percent of more than 300 conflicts in recent times, adding that the efforts of the governor, as captured in the SMART Agenda, could not be quantified.