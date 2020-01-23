<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A former Commissioner for Women Affairs in Delta State, Queen Betty Efekodha, has raised the alarm over plans to convert the Mariam Babaginda Women Development Centre built during the administration of former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan to Appeal Court premises.

According to Efekodha, the building has been roofed and painted only awaiting furnishing before the proposed conversion.

“I have been looking forward to the day it will be commissioned by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“This would have gone a long way in improving the lot of women all round as the edifice housed a very big hall plus smaller adjoining halls and different offices for meetings, trainings, seminars, hall of fame and skills acquisitions,” she said.





The former commissioner, in a statement, explained the centre also plays host to national and international women programs and events.

She added that the importance of the women centre could not be over-emphasised.

“More so, it was named after an illustrious daughter of Delta State, who made women to be seen and also heard through her Better Life Programme.

“It is definitely a big plus to women development. I have deliberately brought it to this platform so that we women of Delta State can appeal to the governor to let our centre be.

“In as much as the Court of Appeal is necessary and I appreciate the Governor for it, robbing Peter to pay Paul is not the best.

“I therefore appeal to my National President and State Chairman to please look into it. If possible, a delegation can see our Governor,” she said.