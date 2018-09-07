The Chief Judge of Delta, Justice Marshal Umukoro, has charged experienced lawyers in the state to assist in mentoring their junior colleagues in the interest of the Bar.

Umokoro gave the charge when members of the new executive of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Udu branch, paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Asaba.

He said that most young lawyers, fresh from the Nigerian Law School, though ambitious, often found themselves at crossroads on whether to practise or not.

He said that most times, “their paramount concern is how to make quick money.

“It therefore behoves on senior lawyers who have cut their teeth in the profession to mentor the pupil-lawyers in order to help them to make the right decision,” Umukoro said.

He described the young lawyers as the future of the profession because the veterans would retire from active practice one day.

He also advised the young lawyers to humble themselves to undergo pupillage and learn the rudiments of the practice from their senior and experienced colleagues.

He listed the tips for a successful legal practice to include identifying and starting a career with a reputable law firm, setting development goals and strategies to achieve them and having a role model.

The state’s chief law officer congratulated the new excutive members on their election and assured them that the bench would always carry them along.

“The judiciary alone cannot dispense justice in the state without your cooperation,” he said.

He admonished them to emulate the leadership qualities of the Oleh branch which, he said had begun the construction of a bar centre, barely three months after it was inaugurated.

The chief judge told them that they would only be remembered by the legacy they left behind.

Earlier, the Chairman of the branch, Mr Benedict Asaboro, said that they came to introduce the new executive to him and also thank him for all his support to the activities of the branch.

Asaboro lauded the CJ for initiating some reforms that led to an increase in the jurisdiction of magistrates, inauguration of more courts and establishment of criminal jurisdictions, among others.

He pledged the unflinching support of the branch to the chief judge, adding that the new executive would strive to sustain the existing cordial relationship between the brand and bench.

Accompanying the new executive were the immediate past chairman and vice chairman of the branch, Mr Ayo Asala and Mr Augustine Oliseh respectively.