



The Delta Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Marshal Umukoro, has directived judiciary staff in the state to work for three days a week, due to the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Umukoro, in a statement on Friday in Asaba, directed that as from July 6, all judicial workers in the state should work on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

He said that the current review on work attendance stood until further notice due to the ravaging virus.

According to the CJ, courts in the state are to sit twice a week until further notice.

Reacting to the circular, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said the decision for workers to work three days a week was peculiar to the judiciary.





Ifeajika noted that no such directive had been given to other workers in the state.

He however recalled that the state government had at the advent of the pandemic, ordered that its workers on salary grade level 10 and below should work from home.

The chief press secretary said that the CJ might have contemplated a virtual approach to court sitting.

He added that the precence of other judicial staff at court sitting, might pose a challenge to government’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

According to him, the confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as at Thursday was 1,149.