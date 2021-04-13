



Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor, has been confirmed as President, Chartered Institute of Information and Strategy Management for the next four years.

A senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), 56-year old Mrakpor is a fellow of several institutes, including Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and the Chartered Institute of Mediators and Conciliators, a statement by the public relations officer of the state ministry of justice, Mr Onoriode Etatsemi, made available to newsmen in Asaba said.

“Mr Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor, who is an alumnus of the University of Benin Edo, State”, the statement noted, adding, “The new President of the Chartered Institute of Information and Strategy Management holds a Master’s Degree in International Law and Diplomacy as well as a Doctorate Degree in Commerce and Enterprise Development from Bilingual University, Togo.”

Mrakpor, who has served as Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Delta State since 2015, is equally fellow of Chartered Institute of Information and Strategy, fellow of Institute of Commerce and Enterprise Development, fellow of Institute of Management Consultants.





The state’s attorney-general, who earlier this year honoured by the University of Benin (UNIBEN) for his outstanding contribution to human capital development and dispensation of justice in the country, is also a member of the Council of Legal Education as well as the Body of Benchers.

The UNIBEN Vice-Chancellor, Prof Lillian I. Salami, said at the first such event organized by the university, “Your preferment into the silk class in the legal profession is a testament of your diligence, excellence and commitment to your profession.

“It is an attestation to the solid foundation laid by the University of Benin as well as the patriotic zeal with which you have contributed to your quota to the development of the country.”

Minister of Works and Housing and former Lagos State governor, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) attended the event chaired by the first UNIBEN alumnus to be SAN, Chief Charles Uwensuyi-Edosomwan, the Obasuyi of Benin Kingdom and former Edo State attorney-general and commissioner of justice.

“Honourable Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor, SAN, is reputed for his legendary love for youth development and commitment to the fight against international human trafficking, which he considers a modern form of slavery.

“Indeed, he has led Delta State to be in the forefront of the global collaborative effort in the campaign to stem the tide of trafficking of young people and children for forced labour and prostitution”, the statement further observed.