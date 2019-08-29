<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A member of the House of Representatives, Chief Efe Afe, has called on the federal government to revive the Sapele Port as well as other ports across Nigeria.

The lawmaker also warned that the current congestion at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports, Lagos may be exploited by neighbouring countries, thereby diverting the nation’s revenue.

The first-timer House Representatives member on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), who represents Sapele/Uvwie/Okpe federal constituency in Delta state, made the call in Warri.

Afe, while stating that reactivating other ports will ensure such facilities do not rot and become wastes said, “the Federal Government spent huge sums of money to build the Sapele Port, so it will not be wise for them to allow such facilities to rot away while at the same time they are losing huge sums of revenue from the congestion going on in Lagos Ports.

“We have been clamoring for the revival of Sapele Port for a very long time now. It all started when Hon Joyce Overah during the 6th Assembly of the House of Representatives moved a motion that the Sapele Port should be reactivated.

“The House then resolved that the Sapele Port should be reactivated. They even sent Representatives to visit the port where the Shippers Council was also represented. But till date nothing has been done to reactivate the Sapele Port.”

He stressed that reviving the Sapele, Warri, Koko and other ports in the country will not only decongest Lagos ports, but also create employment for the people and generate more revenue for the federal government.

Urging the federal government to speed up the dredging of the Escravos Bar so as to allow bigger vessels enter the ports, Afe said, “the federal government needs to speed up the dredging of the Warri river and other rivers so that vessels can be coming to Warri, Sapele, Koko and Burutu Ports.

“This will alleviate the suffering of businessmen in the South-South and South East region of the country. This will also lead to the creation of employment for our people and revenue generation to the federal and state governments”, he said.

He disclosed that he has already drafted a motion, which is with House clerk to that effect urging the presidency “to reactivate the Sapele Port alongside the Warri and Koko ports, and if possible, the Burutu port”.

Assuring constituents that the dividends of democracy come to them, Afe urged Delta people to support the “government of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari in the implementation of capital projects and policies”.