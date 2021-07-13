Delta assembly begins work on anti-open grazing bill

A Bill for a Law to Provide for the Regulation of Livestock Grazing, Rearing and Marketing, and to Prohibit Open Grazing and Related Matters, has passed first reading at the Delta state House of Assembly.

The Motion moved by Hon. Oghenerume Yakubu Ruben, a member representing Ughelli South Constituency, was seconded by Deputy Speaker, Christopher Ochor.

Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori slated July 14, 2021 for the second reading of the Bill.

The Bill came two months after 17 southern governors met in Asaba and resolved to ban open grazing in their respective states.

The governors had also at a recent meeting in Lagos fixed September 1 as the deadline for the enactment of anti-open grazing laws in their states.

Already, Oyo, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Edo and Ogun states have passed such laws.