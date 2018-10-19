



The Delta State House of Assembly (DSHA) has suspended Kennedy Daubry, the member representing Burutu 11 Constituency, for three months.

The suspension followed a motion to that effect by Tim Owhefere, the Majority Leader and seconded by Friday Osanebi, the Deputy Speaker and adopted.

Owhefere said the motion became necessary following the character being displayed in recent times by Daubry, which was unbecoming of a lawmaker.

He said the sanctity of the House must be respected at all times by members, stressing that as a lawmaking House, its members should live up to expectation.

The Majority Leader argued that all members must improve on the sanctity of the House the way they met it or at least retain it.

He said Daubry had behaved in a manner that was unbecoming of a lawmaker of the House, hence the need to suspend him.

The motion was adopted when put to a voice vote by Sheriff Oborevwori, the Speaker.

Also at plenary, the House adopted a motion calling on the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to interface with the Federal Ministry of Transport to prevail on the National Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to restore air traffic services at the Osubi airport that is causing untold hardship occasioned by the withdrawal of air traffic services since September 3, 2018.

The motion was moved under motion on notice by Reuben Izeze, the member representing Ughelli-South Constituency and seconded by Orezi Esievo.

Opening the debate, Izeze said though the issue of airport management was under exclusive legislative list, the primary purpose of government as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, is the welfare and security of the people.

He said the withdrawal of air traffic services at the Osubi Airport without any specific reason had made air travel difficult for people in Warri and its environs.

Other Lawmakers including Tim Owhefere, Anthony Elekeokwuri, Orezi Esievo and Johnson Erijo, argued that the governor should interface with the Federal Ministry of Transport as the withdrawal of air traffic services at the Osubi airport was affecting the economy of Warri based on its strategic place in the nation’s oil and gas sector, which is the main revenue earner for the country.

The lawmakers said the move by the Federal Government had make life difficult for oil companies who use the airport to transport their personnel to offshore areas.

They asserted that Warri plays a crucial to the economic life wire of the state and country as people now use the Benin, Port Harcourt and Owerri airports, hence making life difficult .