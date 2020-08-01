



The Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the newly-elected President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, on his victory.

Olumide Akpata, a senior lawyer, emerged the new President of the NBA in the just concluded election of the Association held in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Oborevwori, in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, congratulated the new NBA President on his victory, saying it was a well-deserved victory.





The statement read: “I wish to congratulate Olumide Akpata on his victory at the just-concluded NBA election. Your victory in the NBA election did not come to me as a surprise.

“It is well deserved victory as you have worked hard as a successful lawyer over the years to get to where you are today and you are a source of inspiration to upcoming Lawyers in our dear country.”

While wishing him a successful tenure in office, the Speaker urged the new NBA President to do everything possible to move NBA to the next level.

“Once again, Congratulations on your well deserved election as the NBA President, wishing you a successful tenure in office,” he said.