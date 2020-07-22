



Delta State House of Assembly, Wednesday, passed the bill for a law to establish the State Community Security Corps Agency 2020 after it was read for the third time on the floor of the House.

The third reading of the bill was a sequel to a motion to that effect by the Majority Leader, Mr. Tim Owhefere, and adopted at plenary of the House presided over by the Speaker, Chief Sherrif Oborevwori.

The State legislature had at the Committee of whole considered the report of the joint House Committees on Special Bills and Security Matters which had early scrutinized the bill.

The Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori who commended members for painstakingly working on the proposed law, said the 38 clause bill will help promote peace, security, and good governance in the state.

The Delta State Community Security Corps Agency Bill which was forwarded to the State House of Assembly two weeks ago by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, is aimed to establish a community-based security outfit to assist in maintaining law and order in the state





The Majority Leader and Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr. Tim Owhefere told newsmen after the passage of the bill that the problem of insecurity in the country was increasing by the day, adding that any effort geared towards checking it must be supported by all critical stakeholders.

Owhefere explained that the community-based security agency would assist the Nigerian Police Force in policing the state, maintaining that the new security outfit would help in information and intelligence gathering which are necessary tools to curbing the rising cases of insecurity in the state.

The Majority Leader emphasized that insecurity has taken over the daily lives of the people, stating that the establishment of the State Community Security Corps Agency would help address the ugly development that had made life unbelievable in the state.