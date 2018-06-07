The Delta House of Assembly, says it passed a total of 32 bills between June 7, 2015 and June 8, 2018.

The Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities of the house as it marks its third anniversary on Thursday in Asaba.

Oborevwori said: “Out of the total number of 75 bills received by the house between June 7, 2015 and June 7, 2018, 27 have been passed and assented to, while the remaining five are awaiting assent.’’

He said some of the bills passed and assented to include the Delta state oil producing area development commission law 2018; the Delta state contributory health commission law 2015 and the Delta state economic planning council amendment law 2015.

Oborevwori said a total of 10 bills were still pending at various committees of the house, naming some of them to include the Delta state environmental management agency bill 2016; the Delta state water corporation bill and the Delta state forestry development and forestry trust fund bill 2016.

The speaker also said that one of the bills was withdrawn through the leave of the house, while another one failed to pass through first reading.

He further said that house received a total number of 36 motions during the period.

Oborevwori while commending members for their immense contribution towards making laws for the good governance of the state noted that the high number of bills passed by the 6th Assembly was achieved through hard work, dedication and commitment shown by the lawmakers.

He said: “I will like to give credit to the 6th Assembly in Delta state for the achievements so far, but we all know there is still a lot more to be done.

“We therefore promise to work harder to surpass the achievements of the last three sessions when we resume for the fourth session.

“It is our desire to make the house a rally point for all the people we are elected to serve.’’

The speaker assured the people of the state that the house would continue to work for their interest by ensuring that the state becomes a better place to be.