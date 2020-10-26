



The Delta House of Assembly Committee on Public Accounts on Monday commenced the consideration of the Statutory Audit Reports of the 25 Local Government Councils in the state.

Newsmen report that the audit reports are for 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Anthony Elekeokwuri, said the committee had earlier received the audited accounts of the various local government councils in the state from the office of the Auditor-General (Local Government).

Elekeokwuri, who represents Ika North East Constituency, said that the exercise which was expected to last one week, would focus on issues that emanated from the Auditor-General’s Audit reports.

He noted that each of the chairmen of the 25 local government councils and officers in charge of accounts, would appear before the committee to explain queries raised in the audit reports as well as other observed irregularities.

The lawmaker said that the exercise was not a witch-hunt or probe but to further deepen transparency and accountability in the governance of the state.





Elekeokwuri said that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, and other relevant financial laws of the state empowered the House Committee on Public Accounts to from time to time look into the financial books of government Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

He restated the commitment of the committee under his watch to effectively carry out the mandate without fear or favour, saying that public expectations on the members were high.

Elekeokwuri said that at the end of the ongoing exercise, the committee would generate its report and submit same at plenary of the House for further legislative action.

The Auditor-General (Local Government), Mr Abel Esievo, said the House of Assembly was on course as the exercise was one of the recommendations of the World Bank.

According to Esievo, there is the need to finalise all issues raised in the Audit Reports of 2017, 2018 and 2019 of the various local government councils in the state.

Mr Itiako Ikpokpo, the Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Delta State, commended the Public Accounts Committee for their effort.

Ikpokpo noted that the issue of accountability in any system could not be overemphasised.