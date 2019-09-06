<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Delta State Investment Development Agency (DIDA), has expressed its commitment to the principles of comparative cost advantage in every sector of the state economy.

Chairman of the agency, Paul Nmah, who made the position known in Asaba, noted that the state government has invested enormously in the health, agriculture, education and other sectors during the first tenure of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to him, the investments have contributed to sustainable economic development and prosperity for all Deltans.

The property and investment expert commended the state government for keeping the pace towards attracting more investors in the state.

He added that his agency would strengthen ties with investors both locally and internationally to boost education, science and technology, oil and gas, maritime, agribusiness sectors and areas the state has comparative cost advantage over others across the federation for sustainable development.

Nmah emphasised that the agency will work harmoniously in partnership with other stakeholders, investment experts in the state and beyond to make Delta an investment haven, and make it safe for investors for economic growth and development.

He affirmed that Governor Okowa’s ‘Stronger Delta’ agenda is aimed at ensuring that the needed business environment that is safe for investors to thrive which is one of the administration’s major focus for sectoral development and lively economy.