



Former Acting Governor of Delta State, Rt Hon Sam Obi, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Saturday.

Circumstances leading to his sudden was not known as at press time, but a dependable source confirmed that his body has been deposited in a mortuary in Asaba.





The late Sam Obi represented the Ika North East State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly for three terms (2003-2015) and became Acting Governor in 2010 after Court nullified the 2007 election of former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan and ordered a rerun.

Until his death, he was the General Overseer of Oracle of God Ministry, Asaba.