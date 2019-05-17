<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Delta State University, Abraka will on Saturday hold its 13th convocation for 4,252 graduating students with 68 of them bagging first class in various academic disciplines.

Briefing journalists on Thursday, the Vice-Chancellor of DELSU, Prof. Victor Peretemode, also stated that 15 lecturers had been sanctioned for plagiarism.

He said the state Governor and Visitor to the University, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, would attend the convocation holding at the institution’s indoor complex on Saturday.

According to the VC, 4,252 students will be graduated with 691 of them drawn from the postgraduate programmes while 3,561 are drawn from the bachelor’s degree programmes.

Peretemode disclosed that the institution had been ranked second best among state universities and 20th among Nigerian universities.

The VC said that in a bid to instil academic discipline and honesty, the institution had at various times sanctioned more than 15 lecturers for various forms of publication plagiarism.

Peretemode said the erring lecturers were caught through anti-plagiarism innovations developed under his reign to check the ugly trend in the university.

He said, “We have tried to sanitise the system and students now have the boldness to report any form of harassment from lecturers, and when we investigate and find out the allegations are true, we discipline the lecturers in different ways”, Prof. Peretemode said.

On the sanctioned lecturers, the VC said, “On plagiarism to be specific, more than 15 lecturers have been caught. When we talk of plagiarism, they are in different phases. Plagiarism has gone beyond just copying the works of another person.”