Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, on Saturday, matriculated 9,461 students who were offered provisional admission to various departments of the institution.

No fewer than 37, 176 candidates reportedly applied for admission to the institution put of which 9,461 were offered admission.

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, who disclosed this on Saturday during the matriculation ceremony for the 2020/2021 academic session at Abraka hinted that 1, 291 candidates were offered admission to the various postgraduate programmes and 382 to the Intensive and Part Time Programmes of the university.





Addressing the fresh students, Prof. Egwunyenga warned that any student involved in cultism, examination malpractices and other social vices would be expelled.

He described the ritual ceremony as a universal academic tradition and a requirement in higher institutions.

The matriculants were later administered to an oath.