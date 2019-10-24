<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, says he has taken up the challenge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and had agreed to write a petition against National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

He said the petition will be submitted on Friday.

Adeyanju, who is the convener, Concerned Nigerians, said this in a Facebook post.

Adeyanju’s decision is coming barely a week after the EFCC had dared social media activist, Segun Awosanya, aka Segalink, to write a petition against Tinubu if he felt it was wrong of the APC leader to have had two bullion vans at his Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos home on the eve of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Adeyanju, who spent 78 days in custody between last December and March, said he was not confident that the EFCC would take action on the matter, but decided to take the action because it was the right thing to do.

He wrote, “We, Concerned Nigerians, are going to submit a petition to the EFCC on Friday about these bullion vans at Tinubu’s house on [the] eve of presidential elections, then wait to hear what excuse they will give again.

“We know they won’t take any action but we will submit the petition.”

The EFCC had been under fire on social media for failing to take action against Tinubu who admitted on live television that he, indeed, had money in the bullion vans which he would give to his supporters.