



Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has pulled out of the ‘Our Mumu Don Do’ coalition, alleging that his partner, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, betrayed him and their cause while he was locked up for over two months in prison.

Adeyanju, who is also the convener of ‘Concerned Nigerians’, said this in a tweet on Wednesday.

He wrote, “Dear Nigerians, I have resigned my membership of Our Mumu Don Do. I no longer have confidence in the leader of the movement, Charly Boy. He betrayed the cause while I was away in prison and compromised with the oppressors. Thank you.”

Adeyanju, who is very critical of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, however, did not give further information on the matter.

The politician turned activist and Charly Boy organised scores of protests against the Buhari government between 2016 and 2018 including one at the Wuse Market, Abuja in which they were almost lynched by Buhari supporters.

He also led a protest at the National Assembly on the day operatives of the Department of State Services laid siege to the Assembly.

Adeyanju has been arrested over five times within the same period having been accused of murder and other offences many believed were trumped up.