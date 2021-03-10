



The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Musa Istifanus, has reiterated the ministry’s support for the armed forces and the new service chiefs to enable them discharge their constitutional duties effectively.

Istifanus gave the assurance when he led directors of the ministry on a familiarisation visit to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the work of the ministry was dependent on the activities of the armed forces, adding that the ministry had the responsibility of ensuring that the military meets its obligations.

“I am assuring you that we will provide you with all the tools and support you need. For us to do that, we need to build a complete family, work together as a team in order to safeguard the country.

“The purpose of the visit today is to listen to you and go back and reenergise to be able to offer the best that we have to support you.





“I must say that the ministry appreciates you for so much that you are sacrificing every day and we are here to tell you that we thank you and support you,’’ Istifanus said.

Responding, the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, a general, commended the permanent secretary and ministry for the positive interactions that had taken place between the Defence Headquarters and the ministry so far.

Irabor urged the ministry to fast track all the requests of the armed forces that had been put forward as requirements for their operations.

He said the relationship between the ministry and DHQ so far had given him confidence that the armed forces would meet its operational needs.

Newsmen reports that the DHQ briefed the permanent secretary and his team on the organisational structure of the defence services and various operations currently being undertaken in different parts of the country and internationally.

Irabor explained that some of the operations were also being undertaken and coordinated by the various services.