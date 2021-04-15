



The Minister of Defence, Retired General Bashir Salihi Magashi, on Thursday, said that the Nigerian Armed Forces are deeply saddened and disappointed by the killing of soldiers in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.

Magashi however emphasised that the unfortunate killings of the soldiers will not discourage the military from carrying out their duty of protecting the lives of the people.

The minister spoke when he led the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff and other top military officers on a visit to Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House, in Makurdi.

He expressed President Muhammadu Buhari’s displeasure over the killing of soldiers, adding that barbarism and anything that tries to make Nigeria ungovernable would not be accepted.





Magashi maintained that for the morale of the soldiers to be restored, perpetrators of the dastardly act must be apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law, noting that they were also in the state to restore confidence in the troops.

On his part, Governor Samuel Ortom, who expressed deep sympathies with the President and the Armed Forces over the barbaric act, said he lost sleep since the unfortunate incident occurred.

Ortom, who also acknowledged the enormous support and contributions of security agencies, especially the military in ensuring peace in the State, said he had directed stakeholders from Konshisha Local Government Area to fish out the perpetrators.

The governor further pledged his administration’s support and cooperation with security agencies to ensure those responsible for the dastardly act were apprehended and brought to justice just as he prayed for the restoration of peace and security in all parts of the country.