The Sultanate Council of Sokoto has dissociated itself from a post being circulated in the social media conveying the support of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, for the defection of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the People’s Democracy Party, PDP.

Mr Tambuwal dumped the APC, a party he joined in 2014 for the PDP yesterday. He described the APC has a failed party.

The governor said APC government has neither completed some of the previous administration’s ongoing project in the state or execute a project in Sokoto.

The Council asserted that the post, which is made by unknown people, not in any way connected to it, is complete falsehood.

It added that the Sultan, who, as a father to all Muslims, holds no partisan interests or opinion.

The royal father therefore called on the public and good people of Nigeria to disregard the post as the work of mischief, while reiterating the Council’s neutral stance in politics, praying Allah to grant greater peace and prosperity to Nigeria.