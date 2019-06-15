<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A Muslim cleric Sheik Imuran Abdulmojeed Eleha has asked two other preachers, Jamiu Adegunwa, and one Ismail Salahudeen to retract an alleged defamation and publish an apology in two national daily newspapers within seven days.

The demand was contained in a statement issued on June 6,2019 by a lawyer, Mr Mobolaji Adejumo.

Adegunwa had accused Eleha of fraudulent diversion of money he collected from international donor into his pocket.

According to Adejumo, the preacher also published the defamatory information on his Facebook page.

‘’Our brief revealed that you and one Ismail Salahudeen were engaged in a recorded telephone discussion, wherein you both alleged that our client received some money in foreign grant meant to alleviate the sufferings of Muslims awaiting trial and other inmates of Ikoyi prisons and that our client diverted the money into his private use. And that when he was returning the said rams, he videod the event and sent video clips abroad by lying to donors that he makes gift of rams to the impoverished.

‘’ You went further on your Facebook page and in a live publication titled ‘Oro ton nlo lori Ikoyi Prison’’ made to the world at large but which was well-downloaded within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Lagos State, wherein, you rehashed the same lies in the recorded phone conversation between you and the said Salaudeen.

‘’While at that, you also alleged that you had an unsavoury encounter with our client with respect to Ileya rams. You said our client by deceit asked people to bring their rams into his custody in order to avoid the clampdown of government.

‘’In the light of these we demand on behalf of our client within seven days of the receipt of this letter, an unreserved apology on your Facebook page, and on social media platform of Twitter and Instagram , and the apology must be given the same prominence as the offensive stories.

‘’ We also demand an unreserved apology in two nationally circulating newspapers and such apology must be at least a quarter of a page.’’

Contacted, the duo promised to revert to newsmen by yesterday evening, but they did not do so at press time.

However, a man who introduced himself on the telephone as Alhaji Hubatullahi Salako, a lawyer, said efforts were on to settle the matter amicably.

He said: ‘’ My name is Hibatullahi Salako, the Balogun Musulumi of Ota, Ogun State. I have intervened in the matter between Ustaz Jamiu Adegunwa, Ismail Salahudeen and Sheik Eleha.

‘’I am calling on behalf of Adegunwa, who informed me that you called to hear his side of the story, but we are trying to resolve the impasse. I have initiated talks with Sheik Eleha and we are to see him again in a few days’ time, but I understand he is travelling out of the country. But he has given me the contact of who to talk to in his absence.

Alhaji Salako, who is a former National President of Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria and ex-chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Ota Chapter, Ogun State, added that another meeting would be held in two weeks to finally resolve the matter amicably.