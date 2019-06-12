<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A firm, Bond Investment and Holdings Limited, and its chairman, Chief Olabode Mustapha, have asked former Ogun State Commissioner for Finance Mr. Wale Oshinowo to retract alleged defamation and publish an apology in two national daily newspapers within seven days.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the lawyer to the firm, Chief Mobolaji Ayorinde, SAN.

Bond Investment and Holdings Limited, owned by Mustapha, had accused the state government of a breach of agreement on Paris Club refund’s consultancy fee running into $11,740,362.00.

It had threatened the state government with court action, if it failed to pay within seven days.

The Governor Ibikunle Amosun administration, in a response to the demand for payment, refuted the claims by Bond Investments and Holdings Limited.

The state government, in a statement by Oshinowo, added that the government had no legal contract with the firm.

It accused the company of plotting to rip off the state, upon the inauguration of Mustapha’s political ally, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on May 29.

But, the firm’s lawyer claimed that the statement, titled: “Paris club refund: We do not owe Bode Mustapha’s consultancy firm- Ogun Govt” dated May 16, 2019 and issued by Oshinowo in reaction to the firm’s demand and published by some national newspapers had “lowered the estimation of our clients in the eye of the entire world and our clients must seek a redress”.

The lawyer’s statement reads: “In the offensive publications, you said of our clients as follows: “Ogun State indigenes should be on their guards, as regards the finances of the state, as some unconscionable politicians will do everything possible to recoup their investment in the last governorship election from the public till”

“The sudden resurrection of 2009 purported contract was a premeditated action, designed to scam the state government under the guise of an anticipated arbitration judgment. The Amosun Government… will not be a party to this orchestrated scheme to swindle the state.”

The lawyer said the publications have been widely read by his clients’ business associates, political associates, friends and family many of whom have expressed their dismay at the contents of the media statement.

”We, therefore, have the instruction of our clients to demand that you retract the above statement and publish a written apology regarding same in at least two national daily newspapers within seven days of your receipt of this latter.

“Furthermore, our clients demand from you that you pay the sum of N1 billion within the same seven days through our chambers.