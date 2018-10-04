



The Deeper Life Bible Church is set to host a special church service to mark Nigeria’s 58th independence anniversary on Sunday, October 7.

A statement by the General Superintendent of the church, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, said the service, which is at the instance of the Lagos State government, would be attended by the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and the state governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.

Members of the diplomatic corps, corporate chief executives, the military, top civil servants and other distinguished Nigerians from all walks of life are expected to attend the service.

The special service will, among others, include intercessions for the nation, poetic renditions, as well as speeches and goodwill messages by the distinguished guests.

A mass choir will minister to the huge congregation of about 40,000 people. The church service will also highlight a rare assembly of Nigerians born on October 1, 1960.

The host, Pastor Kumuyi, will deliver the message at the special anniversary service.