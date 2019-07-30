<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A trade expert, Dr Olumuyiwa Alaba, has urged the Federal Government to introduce electronic call-up system to sanitise truck movement for speedy decongestion of Apapa port.

Alaba made the call while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Abuja at a roundtable organised by the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Policy Advocacy Centre (PAC).

The e-call-up system, according to him, would regulate movements of trucks to and from the ports in the port vicinity seamlessly.

The expert said that a functioning e-call-up system devoid of manipulation was needed for seamless operation and decongestion of the port.

“It is the issue of manipulation that is causing the crisis in the port,” he said.

“The road is already overstretched, Nigerian waterways should be enhanced to move goods while railways should be efficient for freight services too.

”If transport infrastructure is fixed, the burden on the road will reduce and move to railway and waterways.

“We need properly put together and maintained single window system”, he said.