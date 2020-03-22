<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Christian Association of Nigeria, Taraba State chapter has declared three days prayer and fasting to end the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

Rev. Isaiah Jirapye, the state Chairman of CAN, made the declaration on Sunday at the TEKAN/ECWA first quarter meeting in Jalingo.

Jirapye said the prayer and fasting are to be held simultaneously with the Muslim Council for God to stop the spread of the virus.

According to him, the prayer and fasting will commence on Monday and end on Wednesday.





“We believe that after the three days prayers and fasting, Coronavirus will disappear from Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, who attended the meeting, said his administration would not afford to fail in delivering on his promises to the people of the state.

Ishaku enjoined Christians to pray for the state in particular and Nigeria in general to come out of her challenges.

He also thanked the people of the state for their prayer and support while he was away for medical attention.