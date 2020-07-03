Following the reported and confirmed case of coronavirus in Lagos State, the Ondo State Commissioner of Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, on Saturday said the state’s emergency medical response team has been activated.

Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTHC) Ondo State, has described the late Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, as the finest doctor in the state.

The ARD, in a statement by its spokesman, Dr. Olagbe Taiwo, said the late Adegbenro fought for the course of good health delivery.

It said the late Commissioner defended Hippocratic oath till he breathed the last.


According to him: “The indefatigable role you played in health and your humility endeared you to everyone. You fought for the course of good health care delivery and vehemently defended the oath you swore to,till you took your last breath.

“Without mincing words,your death has created a vacuum and great loss to the state and the entire Hippocratic family.

