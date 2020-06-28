



The deceased Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasiru Ajanah is to be buried in Abuja on Sunday.

Sources close to the family confirmed to newsmen that he will be buried in Gudu cemetery, Abuja after Islamic rite.

Eminent personalities from Kogi state government, judiciary, politicians, and from other parts of the country besieged his residence in Abuja on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Prince Matthew Kolawole said he received with shock and sadness the sudden demise of the Chief Judge of Kogi State, Honourable Justice Nasir Ajanah which occurred this morning after a brief illness.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the speaker said it is devastating and painful for the state to lose yet another great personality in the legal world, describing his death at this time as a colossal loss to the entire nation.

He described late Justice Nasir Ajanah as a courageous outstanding legal luminary and administrator who consistently upheld the rule of law which has made the state stand out among the comity of States Judiciary in Nigeria.





He sympathized and condoled His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the Government of Kogi State, his immediate family, and the Government and people of Okene Local Government over the demise of their father, illustrious son and outstanding legal luminary, stressing that he will be greatly missed.

He said it is disheartening and painful to lose such a great mind that devoted all his life to the service of the state in the Judiciary, He pointed out that his demise has created a great vacuum that will be hard to fill.

He noted that death is an expected end of every mortal and enjoined his family to take solace in the words of God which say for everything under the sun there is a time; a time to be born, and a time to die, urging them to uphold his legacy of truthfulness, hard work, tolerance, and boldness.

Rt. Hon. Prince Matthew Kolawole, on behalf of the 7th Assembly, management and staff of the Kogi State House of Assembly wish to commiserate with the immediate family of Hon Justice Nasir Ajanah, Kogi State Judiciary, Kogi State Government, Government and people of Okene Local Government on the death of their illustrious son and father, praying that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.