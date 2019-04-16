<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An auto crash on Tuesday claimed seven persons in Oke-Oyi, Ilorin East local government area of Kwara state.

It was gathered the deceased include three men and four women, while the injured were 34 women and 24 men.

Also injured are 12 children comprising six boys and six girls.

The ghastly motor accident was said to have occured at about 9:40 am at Osi bridge Apado area along old Ilorin-Jebba-Mokwa.

Kwara state Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Uchechukwu Wihioka confirmed the incident.

He said that the auto crash involved a Toyota Dyna with plate number FA 655 NAS and Toyota Hiace with plate number LSD 919 SR.

Wihioka attributed the cause of the crash to dangerous driving and wrong overtaking.

The FRSC boss said that the driver of the Dyna truck could no longer control the vehicle after finding himself in the dangerous condition, adding “he flung his passengers in different directions on the road.”

He said that a combined team of FRSC officials and men of the police arrived the scene on time to render necessary assistance and cautioned commercial drivers and other road users to always drive with caution.

The sector commander also charged passengers to drive along with commercial drivers so that they could caution them when driving recklessly.

He said that they have the right to do that, adding that lives would be saved when everyone was involved in road safety.

He also cautioned road users to be careful on the road, especially during the festive period of Easter.