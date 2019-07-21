<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A convoy of vehicles carrying aid workers of Action Against Hunger was attacked on the road to Damasak, Borno state.

The attack, according to Country Director of Action Against Hunger, Shashwat Saraf, happened on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

He said one staff of the humanitarian organisation was killed by the attackers, while six others are missing while assuring that efforts will be made to reunite the abducted with their families.

“On Thursday 18 July 2019, a convoy of vehicles was attacked on the road to Damasak, Borno state, Nigeria. One of the drivers was killed, while one Action Against Hunger staff member, two of the drivers and three health workers are missing,” he said.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident as these are colleagues dedicated to providing life-saving assistance to individuals and families affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the northeast of Nigeria.

“We are very concerned and want to ensure that they are safe and can be reunited with their families.

“We express our deepest condolences to the family of our driver and we extend our support to the family of our missing colleagues as well as others affected by this incident.”