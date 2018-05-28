One person reportedly died, while eight others were seriously injured, weekend, in an auto crash at Oyun area along Jebba Road in Ilorin.

An eyewitness said the accident occurred when two Mazda 323 cars that were coming from opposite directions had a head-on collision.

One of the cars, number plates FUF 845 XA, was coming from Oke-Ose axis, while the other, number plates KEY 609 XA, was coming from Sango axis.

Mr. Sunday Maku, Kwara Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, confirmed that one person died and eight others were injured in the accident.

He said: “Eight passengers— four males and four females— sustained various degree of injuries in the accident. No other life was lost in the incident.”

The sector commander blamed wrong overtaking for the auto crash, saying “the accident occurred at the Oyun end of the old Ilorin-Jebba Road, three kilometres from the base of the two commercial vehicles.

“Two commercial vehicles, Mazda 323 with registration number KEY 609 XA and Mazda 323 with registration no FUF 845 XA, were involved.

“There were nine people in the vehicles, five males and four females. Four male and four female were injured.”

Maku said the injured passengers have been referred to a private hospital in the city.