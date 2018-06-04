No fewer than 40 secondary school students were rushed to Kawo General Hospital following outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea at Government Girls Secondary School Kawo in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that one student was confirmed dead since the outbreak of the disease at the weekend while 40 were on admission at the hospital.

Ibrahim Suleiman of the Center for Disease Control, Kaduna North Local Government, told NAN that 89 students have so far suffered from the disease with more than half of them treated.

He said initial investigation revealed likely cause of the outbreak to open defecation which resulted in the contamination of the school water sources.

Meanwhile, the state Director, Public Health, Dr Ado Zakari, who visited the school on Monday declined comment on the number of victims but advised the students on health and sanitation tips to avert such outbreak.

NAN also reports that officials of the Nigeria Red Cross were at the school talking to the students and ensuring proper sanitation.