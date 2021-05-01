Eight lives were lost on Saturday in Osogbo when a truck conveying kegs of palm oil and 61 passengers, ascending a bridge along Osogbo/Gbongan Road, lost control and fell into a drainage.

In the accident that occurred around 1.20am, 36 passengers were said to have been injured with many kegs of palm oil destroyed.

The truck involved was said to be ascending November 27 Bridge, heading towards Ofatedo town, when the driver lost control.

Commenting, Osun Sector Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Agnes Ogungbemi, said the accident was caused by heavy loading.

She said the vehicle was ascending the bridge when it started moving backwards and lost control.





She said, “The vehicle heavily loaded with jerry cans of palm oil and over 60 passengers. It was trying to ascend the ramp but it rolled backward and lost control.

“The vehicle fell sideways into the side drainage, throwing the jerry cans over the passengers and killing some of them in the process.

“Probable cause of the accident is overloading. 36 people were injured. Eight people died and the truck had 61 people on board.

“The injured victims were taken to Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, and Asubiaro State Hospital, Osogbo. The dead victims are being taken to a mortuary.”