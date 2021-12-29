Six dead, 17 injured in Kogi road crash

Six persons were confirmed dead, while 17 others sustained various degrees of injuries in a road accident that occurred on Sunday morning along Obajana-Oshokosho-Lokoja road, Kogi State.

The Kogi Command of FRSC which announced this in a statement said the accident involved two vehicles, a commercial Toyota bus with registration number KTN04YX and a DAF Truck Red with registration number QAB 961 XA.

FRSC said a total of 31 persons were involved in the accident which occurred at about 6 am on Boxing Day.

The rescue operation was carried out by personnel of FRSC in conjunction with the Nigerian Police personnel from Obajana Division and Dangote fire service.

The Command added that the accident was caused by one of the vehicles which lost control.

The victims were taken to Fisayo hospital, Obajana, while the corpses were also taken to Sariki Hausa of Obajana.