Anambra State Command of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, yesterday, confirmed that one person died in an accident involving an 18-seater bus and a tipper-lorry on Nteje-Awka Expressway, in Oyi area of Anambra State.

Sector Commander, Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, said in Awka that 17 persons were injured in the accident, which occurred at 9.30a.m.

Kumapayi explained that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz 911 red-coloured tipper, with no number plates, lost control when its tyre pulled off and collided with an ash-coloured Toyota bus with number plates AJL347XA.

He said that 21 persons were involved in the accident, but that one person died, one other in critical condition, while 16 others sustained injuries.

According to him, “our rescue team arrived at the scene four minutes after we were contacted. A total of 21 passengers were in the bus: seven females, 13 males and a child.

“One male died, another in critical condition, while 16 others sustained injuries. The corpse has been deposited at the mortuary in a General Hospital in the area, while other injured persons are receiving treatment in a private hospital.”

He advised motorists to drive cautiously and ensure their vehicles were in good condition.