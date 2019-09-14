<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), has warned officers and men of the Service to desist from all forms of illegality or risk being arrested and jailed.

Ali gave the warning on Saturday in Calabar while addressing a joint parade of officers and men of the service and those of the Nigeria Immigration Service during an inspection visit to border posts in Cross River State.

Ali, who visited Ikang border post in Bakassi Local Government Area of the state and the Calabar Shore Line, said the days of illegality in the agencies were over.

According to him, NCS has been repositioned for better and effective service delivery for the growth of the Service and the country.

“The days of illegality in the Service are over. It’s high time you committed yourselves to the service. If you cut corners, you will find yourself in jail.

“We will not only dismiss you from service, we will (also) prosecute you; that is the only way to punish the bad eggs. When you compromise, be ready to pay for it.

“Dear colleagues, times have changed and we must change accordingly. I urge you to be more dedicated in service and anything you merit will come to you.

“It is time to serve Nigeria with all our strength. I want you all to see your uniform as a great honour and a call for excellent service,” he said.

The comptroller-general advised the officers to be focused and dedicated to service with a view to leaving footprints for others to emulate.

Also speaking, the Comptroller-General of NIS, Mr Mohammed Babandede, urged the personnel not to sacrifice the future of the country for monetary value at their duty posts.

“Your small local activities can affect the whole country. I want to charge you all to be upright for the growth and development of the country.

“We will continue to reward hard work and efficient service delivery. I want to assure you that we are with you always,” he said.