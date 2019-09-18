<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, will on September 23, 2019 swear in 38 lawyers as Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee led by the CJN had on July 5, 2019 announced the names of the 38 successful lawyers.

Among the lawyers are the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Justice Adedayo Apata, and Lagos lawyer, Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa.

A statement by the Director, Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande, said on Wednesday that the 38 lawyers would be conferred with the rank on Monday during the special court session marking the commencement of the new 2019/2020 legal year of the apex court.

The statement, read in part, “The swearing-in ceremony is one of the several programmes lined up to herald the 2019/2020 legal year of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“As customary, during such programmes, the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria will deliver a state-of-the judiciary address which is ostensibly to highlight the performance of the Supreme Court, and by extension, the Nigerian judiciary in the outgoing 2018/2019 legal year.

“It will be recalled that out of the 117 legal practitioners that applied for the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2019, 38 were successful at the end of the rigorous exercise.

“Out of this number, three are academics while 35 are advocates.

“The Supreme Court commenced its annual vacation after a remarkably successful 2018/2019 legal year on Monday 29 July, 2019.

“All the programmes billed to mark the commencement of the new legal year are to start at 10:am.”

Apart from Apata and Adegboruwa, among the newly elevated lawyers is Mrs. Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour, who is the wife of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour.

The rest include, Abdullahi Haruna, Manga Nuruddeen, John Asoluka, Adedokun Makinde, Daniel Enwelum, Emmanuel Oyebanji, Tuduru Ede, Abdul Ajana, Ama Etuwewe, Oladipo Olasope, Leslie Olutayo Nylander, Olusegun Fowowe and Andrew Hutton.

They also include, Olukayode Enitan, Paul Ogbole, Olaniyi Olopade, Samuel Agweh, Olusegun Jolaawo, Prof. Alphonsus Alubo, Ayo Asala, Abiodun Olatunji, Olumide Aju, Chimezie Ihekweazu, Prof. Mamman Lawan, Prof. Uchefula Chukwumaeze, Usman Sule, Safiya Badamasi, and Echezona Etiaba.

The rest are Godwin Omoaka, Emeka Ozoani, Alexander Ejesieme, Jephthah Njikonye, Aikhunegbe Malik, Alhassan Umar and Oyetola Muyiwa.