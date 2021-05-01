President Muhammadu Buhari has assured workers of better packages to cushion economic effects of COVID-19 on their resources.

The President said his administration has put in place some socio-economic policies to alleviate poverty.

Buhari said the Federal Government has expanded the Conditional Cash Transfer for the vulnerable poor from 2.6 million households to 7.6 million.

He also noted COVID-19 Rapid Response Register has been expanded for urban poor to 4.8 million households, which included urban poor and working class.

The President spoke during this year’s May Day celebration at the Eagle Square on Saturday in Abuja.

This year’s celebration had as its theme: “COVID-19 pandemic, social and economic crisis: challenges for decent jobs, social protection and people’s welfare”.





Buhari, who was represented by Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said the government, through the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, has created the entrepreneur support programme which included vulnerable workers among the urban poor.

He said his administration also established the Artisan Support Fund, Payroll Support Fund for small scale businesses, business formalisation aimed at encouraging micro, small and medium enterprises by offering free registration for upcoming businesses with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Buhari also said his administration intends to expand the N-Power programme from the present 500, 000 to 1 million persons and the Central Bank of Nigeria has activated its programme in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.