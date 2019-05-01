<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria and the National Union of Road Transport Workers on Wednesday assured the Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of maximum cooperation and support.

The Lagos State Chairman of RTEAN, Alhaji Mohammed Musa, and his counterpart from the NURTW, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, gave the assurance in their May Day message to Nigerian workers.

According to them, the transport unions will support all government people-oriented policies in moving the state to the next level, especially in the transport system.

Speaking with NAN, Musa said that the association would ensure sanity in the transport sector by calling on members to be obedient to traffic laws laid down by the government.

He said: “We voted in this government and we are prepared to make them achieve their next level agenda by giving our assistance whenever we are called upon.”

Musa also used the opportunity to call on the government to fix the bad roads across the state to reduce crashes as well as making the people enjoy the benefits of good governance.

On the part of the NURTW boss, Agbede, who thanked God for yet another Workers’ Day, assured the government of peaceful coexistence in the union and in the state.

Agbede appealed to the state government to always involve the union in its plan to move the transport system to the next level, assuring the government of the union’s maximum support.

He said: “We urge the government to create enabling environment for us to operate our own business without fear.

“We are loving and responsible people, we promise to give the commuting public a better service as usual and always.”

Agbede appealed to the government to create more parks and bus stops for the commercial bus operators to avoid unlawful acts.

He encouraged members to always be law abiding and cooperate with the Nigeria Labour Congress of which the union is a member to ascertain victory in all aspects.