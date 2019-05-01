<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has expressed gratitude to Imo workers for their unflinching support to his administration for the past eight years .

Okorocha conveyed his thanks to the workers in a statement issued in Owerri by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, on the occasion of this year’s Workers’ Day celebration on Wednesday.

The governor wished the workers a happy celebration and prayed for their wellbeing and success in all their endeavours.

He stated that his administration had initiated policies and programmes to make workers in the state happy, NAN reports.

Okorocha added that he would never let workers down and would continue to make them smile.