A suspected child trafficker has been arrested with a five-day-old baby boy by the Anti-Human Trafficking/Child Labour Unit of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Cross River.

Imabong Aniefiok-Samuel was arrested on Wednesday by officials of the NIS at Peace Park in Etta Agbor area of Calabar municipality.

A statement signed on Thursday by the spokesperson of the NIS in the state, Amor Austin, said that preliminary findings revealed that it was a case of child trafficking.





“The Assistant Comptroller-General of NIS in Cross River, Ijeoma Emenike, has directed that the culprit and the baby be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation and prosecution,” the statement said.

The head of operations of NAPTIP in the state, Oba Jacob, who received the suspect and the baby, said that the suspect would be used to trace others at large who had earlier indicated interest to buy the baby.

“As usual, we will definitely investigate the matter and if we are able to get all the suspects, we will take them to court for necessary action,” he said.