



Davido’s former assistant, Aloma Idris, has survived a ghastly car accident.

Aloma disclosed news of the crash yesterday on his Instagram stream in which he shared photos of his badly damaged car while thanking God for sparing his life.





The front of the car looked written off, although Aloma did not disclose the degree of bodily injury he sustained or the number of occupants in the car when the crash occurred.

“Thank God for life,” he captioned the post.

Fans and colleagues have since taken to the comment section to praise God for his life.