Nigerian music stars Davido and Tiwa Savage have both taken to their social media accounts to issue a disclaimer to viral videos of them advertising an upcoming event by the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

According to both stars who issued the disclaimers separately, they were fraudulently approached to comment on how God has been good to them, which they agreed to innocently.

Their disclaimers further state that at no time did they endorse COZA or it’s activities and the videos have been edited to deceive people.

Taking to his Twitter page earlier today, Davido breathed fire and brimstone as he made it clear that he has nothing to do with the church rather the said video was only created for a fan. He wrote: “I’m writing to quickly disclaim the viral videos going around of me advertising COZA event to come up when I have to say I have NOTHING to do with the church!!! The fact that I did a quick video for a kid introduced as a fan just for her personal use and it was chopped up and used for an advert extremely disappoints me!!! I have never and most certainly not associated in any way with COZA church and have reached out to those responsible for this madness immediately!! I will most certainly be proceeding further if you do not react that video immediately!!! A word is enough!!!”

Tiwa Savage also took to her Twitter account and distanced herself from the videos writing: “It has been brought to my attentio that there is a viral video which incudes me advertising an upcoming COZA event. I want to state that I have nothing to do with the church and generally do not endorse their events. I’m extremely disappointed that I was fraudulently approached to simply comment on how good God has been to me and it has been wrongly edited to use my image to create an advert to deceive people. COZA this is wrong! I will be taking action if this is not immediately retracted.”

Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid has since retweeted Savage’s post as a sign of support for her stand against the church.

In recent times, COZA has been in the spotlight and not necessarily for good reasons as its global senior pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo was accused to have raped Buosla Fatoyinbo, the of singer, Timi Dakolo. Busola eventually sued Fatoyinbo although the case was dismissed in court as a sentimental one.