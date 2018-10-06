



Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has expressed great shock over the death of the Vice Chairman, Ebonyi Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Samuel Nweke.

The governor commiserated with the family of the deceased and NUJ in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor on Saturday in Abakaliki.

Umahi described Nweke’s death as tragic and called for full investigation into the circumstances surrounding his demise with a view to bringing perpetrators to book.

He described Nweke as a great journalist who expressed concern to develop all sectors of the state economy simultaneously, using mass media as vehicle for social engineering.

The late NUJ Vice Chairman, until his death, was a member of staff of the Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation.

The governor prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest.

Nweke died at the Nkalagu area of the state while returning after attending the sixth triennial conference of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ conference in Abeokuta, Ogun on Friday.

Sources said some suspected armed bandits intercepted the vehicle conveying Nweke and others on Nkalagu, Abakaliki /Enugu high way and ordered them to lie down on the expressway.

In the process of obeying the bandits, another vehicle on high speed ran over them killing Nweke on the spot.

Other occupants of the vehicle include Vanguard Newspaper correspondent in Abakaliki, Peter Okutu, who sustained serious of injury sustained due to cuts by suspected bandits.