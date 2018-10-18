



Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has expressed shock over the killing of five Ngbo indigenes in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state allegedly by their Agila neighbours of Benue State.

Umahi insisted that the boundary dispute must be brought to an end before it snowballs into full scale war.

He spoke on Tuesday at Ngbo during a visit to the affected areas and communities.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe, made his feelings known when he visited families of the affected persons at Ekwashi and Ukwagba communities.

He expressed dismay over what he called flagrant disregard to agreement by the Agila people.

He observed that Ebonyi people had suffered incessant attacks from their neighbours in the recent times and appealed to the Federal Government to intervene before the people would resort to self defence.

He appealed to the people to remain calm and law abiding, assuring that government would ensure permanent resolution of the crisis.

The chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Council, Clement Odaah, told the governor that Benue people invaded Ngbo despite peace agreement signed with Ado Local Government Council few weeks ago.

He lamented the incessant attack and called on Benue State government to call Agila people to order.

The governor was accompanied by security chiefs including CP Musa Kimo and representative of the Cantonment Commander, Major S. Milla.