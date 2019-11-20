<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Commissioner of Finance representing Benue State at the Federation Account Allocation Committee, David Olofu, has been elected as the new chairman of the forum.

He emerged chairman on Tuesday night in Abuja during the forum’s election which was conducted by the electoral committee headed by its Chairman, Prof Uche Uwaleke.

Other members that were elected into the executive council are Wale Akinterinwa (Vice Chairman); Ibrahim Babangida (Secretary); Adaorah Uyouwune (Assistant Secretary); Linus Nkan (Treasurer); Muhammed Magaji (Welfare) and Regina Soemlat (Provost).

Speaking shortly after his emergence, Olofu told our correspondent in an interview that he would work with the relevant revenue-generating agencies to boost revenue into the federation account.

He said at a time when the government is having challenges generating revenue, there was a need to come up with innovative solutions to shore up revenue.

He said, “We would be focusing majorly on how we can improve the inflow in terms of revenue into federation account so that the states can get more money to be able to solve a lot of problems they are facing.

“It’s not just for the states, even the Federal Government can get more money to solve a lot of problems we are facing as a nation.

“We will be looking at our sources of revenue, we will be looking at the agencies responsible for generating these revenues, and we will be working together with them to ensure that whatever revenue that needs to come in is paid into the coffers of government.”

He also said the committee would strengthen its peer review mechanism to ensure that states that are not doing well on revenue generation are assisted to boost their Internally Generated Revenue.

He added, “We will review our peer review mechanisms to see which states that are doing what, why are they doing better and see how we can assist other states that are not doing achieving the kind of results that those states are achieving.

“So we will strengthen our peer review mechanisms and see how we can benchmark processes at the state level to make sure that we are not reinventing the wheels

“If there is success recorded somewhere and if it’s something that can easily be copied, then we will see how we can copy it and try to standardise processes across the states to make sure that we increase IGR for the states because that will also enable them to do much more.

“Apart from meeting recurrent expenditure, it will help them to engage in other capital development projects which are key to making the states competitive.”

He expressed optimism that with the support of the Federal Government, the objective to boost states IGR would be achieved.